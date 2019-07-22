Prime Minister’s Office issues warning over abuse of PM’s name

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya July 8, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — Reports are being made to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the abuse of the name of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in two incidents that can cause confusion among the public, it was stated today.

The Prime Minister’s Office said one of the incidents was the alleged sending of a letter via e-mail and the other, the promotion of the Bitcoin business.

It said the Prime Minister has never issued a letter by e-mail to the senior management of government-linked companies seeking their personal support for the success of his administration.

“Any form of official confirmation from the Prime Minister will only be issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and not via his personal e-mail,” it said.

The Prime Minister’s Office also said that the Prime Minister has never supported any website promoting the Bitcoin business.

It said the two incidents are being reported to the MCMC for further action.

“The Prime Minister’s Office wishes to advise these parties to be more responsible and not abuse the Prime Minister’s name and position in correspondence or websites because it is unlawful to do so,” it said. — Bernama