Azmin accepts Anwar’s olive branch, says will work together

PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Mohamed Ali delivers his speech during the ‘Majlis Doa Kesyukuran’ at Selangor MB’s official residence in Shah Alam, July 21, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 21 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today accepted his party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s overture and agreed to work together with the latter.

“Yes, yes,” he said when asked if he accepted Anwar’s olive branch and would work together with him.

“Yes. He’s the president of the party and I’m the deputy president. We have been together for many decades,” Azmin said.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that Anwar has pledged to continue working together with Azmin as a team.

He reportedly said the two of them should meet regularly to discuss the party’s agenda and work out ways to resolve issues raised by the people.

“Azmin is deputy president; we need to work as a team, to have regular meetings and regular discussion and he has the mandate from the last party election,” he was quoted telling reporters at the end of the three-day retreat in Port Dickson.

Anwar reportedly made the remark when asked if he would continue working with Azmin, despite intense mudslinging over a series of sex videos implicating Azmin.

Police investigations are ongoing over the sex video scandal, but the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Thursday, clarified that Cybersecurity Malaysia’s analysis on the video found that there is a high likelihood of the video being authentic, but that the facial recognition process returned negative results on those seen in the video.

The IGP, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, had also said the police’s investigation has shown that a leader of a political party had led a notorious pact to embarrass and tarnish an individual’s reputation via a video created by quarters that were hired with hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

After the IGP’s statement, Azmin’s supporters organised a ceremony today, for thanksgiving prayers over his alleged victory in rejecting politics using slander in the sex video scandal.