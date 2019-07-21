Trader, lorry attendant killed when motorcycles collide head-on in Kedah

Acting Baling police chief Supt Abd Fatah Abd Rahman said Mohd Khairul Idham Ilias, 31, and Justin s/o Arputham, 32, died on the spot, in the accident at about 12 midnight, due to severe head and body injuries. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, July 21 — A bundle clothes trader and a lorry attendant died when their motorcycles collided in Jalan Kuala Ketil-Merbau Pulas, near Kampung Kuala Temekah near Baling at midnight.

Acting Baling police chief Supt Abd Fatah Abd Rahman said Mohd Khairul Idham Ilias, 31, and Justin s/o Arputham, 32, died on the spot, in the accident at about 12 midnight, due to severe head and body injuries.

“Mohd Khairul who was riding his motorcycle from Kuala Ketil towards Merbau Pulas, Kulim collided head on with Justin’s motorcycle coming from Merbau Pulas to Kuala Ketil,” Abd Fatah said in a statement today.

He said both bodies had been sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani. — Bernama