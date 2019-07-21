Preserve the ‘tree’ that binds us to take down Pakatan, Umno man tells PAS

Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said that the budding ‘tree’ that binds Umno and PAS must be preserved, nurtured and strengthened, as their cooperation is seen as a threat to the ruling coalition. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said yesterday both his party and PAS members must do all they can to keep the relationship between the two alive so the pact can beat Pakatan Harapan in the 15th general election.

According to Utusan Online, the Kedah Umno liaison chief said at a joint event in the state last night that the budding “tree” that binds the two parties must be preserved, nurtured and strengthened, as their cooperation is seen as a threat to the ruling coalition.

“They (PH) fear this taawun,” Jamil, a former minister, was quoted as saying.

“Therefore we must preserve this taawun tree with care. Matters of candidacy or party direction, let the leadership decide.”

“What matters is that together we build the strength so that GE15 belongs to us.”

Umno and PAS formalised a political collaboration known as “taawun siyasi” just shortly after Barisan Nasional lost the 14th general election last year. The two former rivals are currently the biggest Malay political parties, and enjoy over half the share of total Malay votes.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and state PAS chief Ahmad Yahaya were among those present at the event in Gurun, Kedah, last night.

But Jamil’s appeal for unity underscored the hurdle the top leadership of both parties face in trying to convince party grassroots to accept the cooperation, more so for PAS particularly whose party hardcore are said to be weary of the pact.

In its recently concluded annual congress, the top PAS leadership again were seen attempting to explain to party grassroots why the cooperation with Umno is necessary.

The two political heavyweights shared enmity that lasted decades.