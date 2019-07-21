MCMC assists police in forensic probe of child pornographic video in N. Sembilan

The MCMC assisted police with the forensic investigation of a child pornographic video in reference to a recent case in which a senior citizen was charged for sexual offences committed against a 12-year-old girl. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA PILAH, July 21 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) assisted police with the forensic investigation of a child pornographic video in reference to a recent case in which a senior citizen was charged for sexual offences committed against a 12-year-old girl.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith said this today, adding that the commission had also acted to prevent the spread of the video on social media.

Eddin was responding to queries from reporters concerning the case on Thursday at the Sessions Court in Seremban, in which V. Subramaniam, 65, pleaded not guilty to eight charges relating to sexual offences committed against a 12-year-old girl.

The charges include making a pornographic video of the child and storing it in his mobile phone.

The minister who is also the MP for Kuala Pilah, was speaking to reporters here after launching a free tuition programme for 100 underprivileged students from five schools in the area.

On another matter, Eddin who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy chief for Negeri Sembilan, said the Malay community would become stronger if it was united because it would be seen as having one voice in placing the interests and future of the Malays on the correct platform.

He also said Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent call for Malays to unite was a positive one “because we want Malays to unite in any situation”. — Bernama