Building materials for rural folks to have better homes

KANGAR, July 21 — The Rural Development Ministry plans to introduce building material aid for rural folks to help them have better home, its minister, Datuk Seri Rina Harun said today.

He said the matter was being discussed by the ministry and would be brought to the National Housing Council meeting, which is chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, soon.

“There are rural residents with houses, but the houses are in bad shape. So, we can provide building materials to repair the houses so that they can have better homes.

“There are also those who build their houses bit by bit, depending on their financial resources, that by the time the whole house is ready, there are parts that are already old and in need of repair,” she told reporters during her working visit in Perlis here today.

On the UNi Clinic, implemented under the MARA Professional Entrepreneur Development Program (ProSPEC), Rina said 18 of such clinics were now in operation with 22 more scheduled to be in operation by end of the year.

“Construction of this clinic is focused in the rural areas to provide more medical services for the rural folks,” she said, when opening a UNi Clinic belonging to Dr Norazylin Roszaini in Mata Ayer.

She said the services available at the UNi clinics, included minor surgery and health care for women and children. — Bernama