Anwar says will work with Azmin ‘as a team’

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the PKR retreat in Port Dickson July 21, 2019. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, July 21 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to continue working together with his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as a team.

He said the two of them should meet regularly to discuss the party’s agenda and work out ways to resolve issues raised by the people.

“Azmin is deputy president; we need to work as a team, to have regular meetings and regular discussion and he has the mandate from the last party election,” he told reporters after the PKR retreat here today.

Anwar said this when asked whether he would continue cooperating with his deputy in view of the open spats between them following the viral sex video controversy which implicated Azmin.

Police have said that facial recognition analysis done on the video could not positively identify the two men in the video and that Azmin could not be linked to the scandal.

Azmin was reported to have skipped the three-day retreat which, according to Anwar, was attended by 120 of the 140 party leaders who were invited.

All the leaders present also signed a resolution expressing full support for Anwar to drive and lead PKR.

Asked on the support of the 20 leaders who were absent, Anwar said they would be given time to read the resolutions and decisions made at the retreat.

“Give them space to read first, whether they agree or not. I do not think anyone will dispute the spirit of the big majority who attended,” said Anwar, who is Port Dickson Member of Parliament.

Anwar said some of those who did not attend gave reasonable excuses, like their mothers were seriously ill or they themselves were in hospital or overseas.

Anwar said the retreat offered PKR leaders a good platform to exchange views and thrash out issues for the sake of strengthening the party.

Among the matters raised was the need to continue the party’s struggle for the people and to enhance the dissemination of information, especially on the successes achieved by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Anwar said the decisions made at the retreat would be submitted to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the PH Presidential Council. — Bernama