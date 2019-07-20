Sarawak CM: Wong Soon Koh’s resignation as Cabinet minister accepted

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he has accepted the resignation of International Trade and e-Commerce Minister and second Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh (pic) from the state Cabinet. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

SERIAN, July 20 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he has accepted the resignation of International Trade and e-Commerce Minister and second Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh from the state Cabinet.

He said Wong’s resignation will take effect after he has completed his leave next month.

“Yes, he tendered his letter of resignation to me recently,” Abang Johari told reporters after launching Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 6 at Kampung Pichin, near here.

Wong, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, paid a courtesy call to the chief minister on July 17 to officially convey his wish to resign from the state Cabinet arising out of a “hostile relations between PSB and GPS component parties”.

He had told Malay Mail that his resignation to quit was definite and that there would be no turning back, but stressed that he, as PSB president, would help the chief minister to serve the state and people.

On July 13, PSB’s annual delegates conference (ADC) endorsed Wong’s wish to quit his two ministerial posts.

PSB’s relationship with GPS turned sour after it took former leaders and members from Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) as members.

PRS and PDP leaders then called for the sacking of Wong from the state Cabinet, and it was supported by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

Wong later explained that there was nothing wrong for PSB to take these former members from PRS and PDP since they had been sacked from their parties.