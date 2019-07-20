Anwar: PKR won’t make any decisions on Azmin pending ongoing investigations

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PORT DICKSON July 20 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that his party would not make any decisions against deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali pending ongoing investigations into a series of sex videos implicating him.

“I think the statement by Shamsul was prior to the police statement, and I have clarified that we as a party, will not make any decisions until the report is conclusive,” the Port Dickson MP said.

Anwar was referring to a statement by PKR’s information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who initially said that political leaders who were implicated in wrongdoings should be placed on leave.

Without naming anyone in particular, Shamsul had said that the action is crucial as it would help enforcement agencies to carry out their investigations.

MORE TO COME