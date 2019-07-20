Anwar hopes police remain professional in investigating his aide over sex videos

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media during PKR’s retreat at the Lexis Hibiscus resort in Port Dickson July 20, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PORT DICKSON, July 20 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his concerns that the police would remain professional in investigating his political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Farhash is currently under police remand to facilitate investigations into several leaked sex video clips implicating PKR deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Police investigations are ongoing, but of course I have said that they should do it professionally.

“There has been a lot of questions about extending remand, and the treatment.

“I hope that the police will remain professional in their tasks,” Anwar told a press conference today at the PKR’s retreat in Lexis Hibiscus resort, Port Dickson.

Two days ago, police denied that Farhash was not given food for almost 24 hours while in detention to assist in the investigations into the sex videos, Bernama reported.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador also said the accusations made by Perak Keadilan Leadership Council were not true.

“All these claims are not true, I strongly object to the claim (that the Perak PKR chairman was not given food),” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Perak PKR vice-chairman Baldip Singh had accused the police of starving Farhash, claiming that Farhash was not fed for nearly 24 hours while in custody.

Farhash and two others were arrested by a joint federal police team in Bandar Seri Alam in Masai, near Pasir Gudang on Tuesday. He has since been remanded for four days.

However, the remand period for Farhash, Santubong PKR chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and another individual, has since been extended for three more days, the inspector-general of police secretariat corporate communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad told Malay Mail.

Asmawati said that the remand period will begin tomorrow and end on July 23.

A source close to the case told Malay Mail that investigations will be under Section 377B, Section 292 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, after a remand order is obtained.

Last Sunday night, Haziq and the five suspects were arrested in a police operation at multiple locations in the Klang Valley to assist investigations under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. Two have been identified as PKR members.

The sex clips first emerged in May and PKR expelled Haziq who claimed that he was one of two men in them and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR sacked Haziq earlier this month.