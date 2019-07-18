Public hearing for Bayan Lepas LRT project to be conducted in mid August, Penang CM says

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the public hearing would allow the public, stakeholders and third parties to scrutinise and examine the details of the LRT project, and in turn, give their views and feedback. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 18 — The Penang State Government will hold a public hearing for the Komtar-Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project for three months beginning mid-August.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said the public hearing would allow the public, stakeholders and third parties to scrutinise and examine the details of the LRT project, and in turn, give their views and feedback.

According to him, the date, place and time for the public hearing will be announced via the print media soon.

“The State Government as the project owner will initiate a public hearing process under Section 84 of the Land Transport Act 2010. This public hearing is a requirement that must be fulfilled before the Bayan Lepas LRT scheme receives the final approval.

“The public and stakeholders can submit their views in writing or online and their views and feedback will be collected and submitted to the Ministry of Transport through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for the improvement of the proposed LRT project,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Penang International Construction Conference 2019.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook in a statement said the Komtar-Bayan Lepas LRT project, which is part of the Penang Transport Masterplan (PTMP) proposed by the Penang Government, had been granted conditional approval from the ministry. — Bernama