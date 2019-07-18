Over 40 Umno members gather to demand apology from Melaka exco

MELAKA, July 18 — More than 40 Umno members in the Serkam State constituency seat held a protest to demand that a state exco issue a personal and open apology to Serkam state assemblyman Datuk Zaidi Attan.

The peaceful protest was held after Melaka Exco for Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Agro-Based Industry, Norhizam Hassan Baktee allegedly commented on Zaidi’s physique during the question-and-answer session during the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

A representative of the Serkam residents Rizal Ramli, said the locals were unhappy with the exco member who had often been caught in controversies.

“As a member of the government, he should not be rude and insult others, especially in the Assembly sitting,” Rizal told reporters when met after the protest held outside the gates of Seri Negeri here today.

The crowd had gathered outside the gates at 11am, armed with banners, before breaking up about an hour later.

Earlier, at about 8am, Jasin Umno Youth head Dr Akmal Saleh also handed a protest memorandum on Norhizam to Speaker Datuk Wira Omar Jaafar. — Bernama