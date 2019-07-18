No need to fine Bersih 2.0 as leaked information nothing new, law minister says

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the matters contained in the report was already debated in the Dewan Undangan Negeri Sabah in 2016. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — De-facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong today said that there is no reason to punish Bersih 2.0 for breaking Parliament’s embargo on the Sabah delineation report.

He said the matters contained in the report was already debated in the Dewan Undangan Negeri Sabah in 2016.

“The information in the leaked report was neither a secret nor something new. It was debated in 2016 in the Dewan Undangan,” Liew told reporters in Parliament.

“Since it’s not a secret and was exposed to Sabahans previously, there’s no need to take action against them.”

The Bersih 2.0 steering committee had said that it was “left with no choice” but to expose the Sabah delineation report after its call on July 9 for the embargo to be lifted was ignored.

Bersih had said that they were willing to pay the fine for breaching the rules.

However Liew said despite Bersih’s admission and willingness to pay the fine it was still not necessary to take action against them.