IGP says sex videos check out but can’t say who’s in them

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The sex videos allegedly implicating a federal minister have been authenticated, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

During an interview with RTM yesterday, the inspector-general of police (IGP) disclosed that Cybersecurity Malaysia conducted the verification after the police provided the agency with the videos.

However, he said the agency was also not able to positively identify the two men shown in the videos that were leaked online.

“We brought the videos to Cybersecurity Malaysia to have the individuals identified; however, the answer we got back was instead that the videos were authentic but they cannot say with 100 per cent certainty who were in them,” he said.

The IGP said this prevented him from saying who might be featured in the video as his remarks could be used in court in the event the matter goes to trial.

Former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz previously claimed he was one of two men in the video and accused Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali of being the other.

Yesterday, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his deputy, Azmin, should resign from his government post if the videos are proven to be genuine.

