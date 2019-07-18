Dewan Rakyat approves Revision of Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said that through the amendment, the Commissioner of Law Revision was authorised under the Revision of Laws Act 1968 to make any changes in any written law. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Revision of Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019 was approved by the Dewan Rakyat today, thus becoming the 12th Bill approved during the 12-day sitting that began on July 1.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Mohamed Hanipa Maidin when tabling the Bill for the second reading said, that through the amendment, the Commissioner of Law Revision was authorised under the Revision of Laws Act 1968 to make any changes in any written law.

He said it was to show any change in designation, transfer of function, the responsibility of a minister or a change of name of a ministry from time to time.

The amendments were made following the restructuring of the agency and the function of the ministry as well as the change of the ministry’s previous name.

“There is a need to address references in the existing laws on the name of the minister who has changed and the functions or responsibilities that have been transferred to another minister,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat also passed a motion to transfer RM22 billion of the Malaysian Government Investment Issues (MGII) to the Development Fund.

Also approved was the proposal by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong, who suggested Bera Member of Parliament (MP), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob replaces Bagan MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as one of the six members of the Committee of Selection for the duration of the 14th parliamentary meeting.

Meanwhile, Liew withdrew the proposal to set up a committee to investigate the review of electoral boundaries report on the recommendations for the Federal and State Elections Division in Sabah for the sixth time in 2017 by Bersih 2.0.

The next sitting will be on October 7. — Bernama