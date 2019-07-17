'The crime here is pact to bring down Azmin', Dr M says after calls for minister to quit

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 17, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has suggested today that the sex videos attacking Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was purely meant to besmirch the latter’s reputation.

Despite calls from various parties including members from Azmin’s own party such as PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other PKR lawmakers for him to take leave, Dr Mahathir said the issue is leaning towards a political ploy rather than seeking truth in the alleged crime.

“I see this as a political move, not because of a crime. The crime here is the pact to bring down Azmin. It is rare to see people admit for the crime.

“Usually people like that would hide out of shame but he is not shameful,” he said, referring to former Santubong PKR Youth Chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who had confessed to being the person in the sex video while also accusing Azmin to be the other.

Earlier today, Anwar said that Azmin should resign from his post if investigations found that he is indeed the man in the video along with Haziq.

This remark drew a barbed response from Azmin, who asked Anwar “to look at the man in the mirror”.