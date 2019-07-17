PKR sacks Seputeh division chief for fake, defamatory posts against leaders

A man sits in front of a PKR flag painted on a roller shutter in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — PKR’s disciplinary board today expelled Ganapathy Ponnusamy who was most recently its Seputeh division head.

The board said Ganapathy was found to have broken the party’s code of ethics by repeatedly posting and sharing untrue, defamatory and malicious statements against his leaders on social media.

“He was found in breach of the Members’ Code of Ethics, Article 10.2.2 which is making public statements that are untrue and defamatory towards any party member with the intent to shame, reduce the dignity, tarnish the reputation and privacy of that member or to cause him to lose his position and prestige,” it said in a brief statement without detailing the Ganapathy’s alleged transgressions or posts.

The board said the decision was made after due investigation and that Ganapathy had been called for a hearing.

Ganapathy’s expulsion comes after the sacking of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz earlier this month who was at that time the Santubong PKR Youth chief.

Haziq got into trouble after claiming to have had sex with the party deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali following the release of several video clips last month.

Azmin has vehemently denied involvement and Haziq is currently under police remand pending investigation into the sex videos under Section 377B of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, Section 292 for distributing obscene materials and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for the alleged improper use of network facilities.