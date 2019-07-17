Dr M loyalist lodges police report against videos implicating Anwar, in bid to ‘defend’ him

Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan said he made the report so that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can be freed of scandal should he become the next prime minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Datuk Seri Khairuddin Hassan has lodged a police report today urging the police to investigate the authenticity of the sex videos that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was allegedly implicated in years ago.

Khairuddin, the Parti Amanah Negara parliamentary coordinator for Jasin, made the report at 4.56pm at Dang Wangi police station today, after making a similar demand in a Facebook post yesterday.

“We must defend Anwar the same way we’re defending Datuk Seri Azmin Ali,” Khairuddin said in a statement.

“This is because when a friend is in need we do not take a knife and stab him in the back, we must lend them a helping hand.

“In the interest of avoiding slanderous accusations when Anwar becomes the eight prime minister, I made a police report to ask for forensic investigations into all the videos that had implicated Anwar to ascertain whether they are real or fake,” he added.

He said he made the report so that Anwar can be freed of scandal should he become the next prime minister, and not have to deal with the same controversy surrounding Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The report by the staunch supporter of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad came after Anwar earlier today said that Azmin should resign from his post if investigations found that he is indeed the man in the video along with Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

This remark drew a barbed response from Azmin, who asked Anwar “to look at the man in the mirror”.