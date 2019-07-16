Tanjung Rambutan good for Najib, Hamidah after PPBM brains claim, says Kit Siang

Lim said he fully backed the suggestion by Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today said both Datuk Hamidah Osman and Datuk Seri Najib Razak can check themselves into Tanjung Rambutan for insisting he masterminded the formation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to further divide the Malays.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said he fully backed the suggestion by PPBM’s chairman and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“I fully agree with the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that those who believe that I was the mastermind in the formation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia should go to Tanjung Rambutan.

“The question is whether it is Datuk Seri Najib Razak, the former prime minister, or Hamidah Othman, former Bersatu leader, who should go or both should go to Tanjong Rambutan,” Lim said in a statement.

Tanjung Rambutan, a town in Perak, houses the country’s psychiatric health institution.

Najib had claimed in a speech to Umno delegates last week that Lim had pitched the idea for PPBM to Dr Mahathir prior to GE14 as part of his scheme for the downfall of the Malays.

Hamidah, a former PPBM vice-president, later stepped forward and claimed credit as the witness to the proposal during a meeting at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya on March 4 in 2016, and Najib’s informant.

Today, Lim called out Hamidah for being a “poor liar” without respect for facts.

“March 4, 2016 was the first time that I appeared in a public gathering with Mahathir to sign and launch the People’s Declaration to Save Malaysia from global kleptocracy and nobody in their right senses would talk about the People’s Declaration not having any traction on the very first day of its signing and launch.

“Furthermore, I am not aware of any meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation on March 4, 2016, which is a complete concoction of Hamidah. The People’s Declaration was launched at the University of Malaya Alumni Club House on March 4, 2016, and I am not aware of any mythical meeting of that date at the Perdana Leadership Foundation which I allegedly attended,” he said.