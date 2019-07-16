Takiyuddin: Meeting to cement PAS-Umno collaboration delayed

PAS and Umno members attend the former's Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Zamzahuri Abas

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — PAS and Umno’s meeting tonight to discuss formalising the two Opposition parties’ cooperation has been postponed, Datuk Takuyiddin Hassan said.

The PAS secretary-general said the discussion was pushed back in order for both parties’ lawmakers to attend Parliament that is scheduled to vote on constitutional amendments to lower the voting age.

“We will have it done as soon as possible.

“The contents has not been finalised yet, when it is completed, we will inform. But it is not set yet, maybe there are some changes,” he told reporters when met by reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

MORE TO COME