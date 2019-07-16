Attention, Selangor and KL residents! Expect water cuts from July 23 to July 26

Several areas within the Klang Valley will face water disruptions from July 23 to July 26. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Several areas within the Klang Valley will face water disruptions from July 23 to July 26.

This follows the announcement by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) to shut down the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant for improvement works during the four-day period.

In a statement today, Air Selangor said that the improvements were in line with the company’s efforts to increase the efficiency of the water supply system to customers in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

As such, several areas in Petaling Jaya, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor will experience scheduled water supply interruption.

Members of the public may obtain the latest information and status updates through the company’s website at www.syabas.com.my, Air Selangor smartphone application, or via Facebook and Twitter.