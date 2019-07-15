PSB’s Wong to resign from ministerial posts after meeting Sarawak CM

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said July 15, 2019 he will resign from his state ministerial posts after meeting the chief minister. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 15 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today made it clear that he will resign from his state ministerial posts, after meeting Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg.

He said he is still waiting for the Chief Minister’s Office to fix the appointment for the meeting.

“I want to make it very clear that my resignation from state Cabinet is definite because I have obtained an endorsement from the party’s annual delegates conference held in Sibu two days ago,” Wong told a packed press conference, which he said could be his last as a state minister.

He also clarified his earlier statement that he wanted to seek advice from the chief minister on whether he should stay or resign as International Trade and e-Commerce Minister and second Minister of finance.

“It is not like that,” he said, adding Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing, who is also Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president, has misinterpreted the statement on seeking advice from Abang Johari.

He said he would not ask whether he should stay or resign when he meets the chief minister later.

“It is basic Asian moral values that I must pay a courtesy call on him as a matter of respect before I leave,” he said.

“The appointments of ministers are his prerogative and he appointed me, and if I want to leave, it is a matter of courtesy that I call on him,” Wong said.

He said he also wants to discuss with the chief minister on the financial affairs of the state.

“I have been the finance minister for the last 15 years,” he said, adding he has been entrusted by the chief minister to look after the state finances.

Wong said he is concerned on how the state’s reserves of RM31 billion and how it should be preserved for the present and future generations.

“There are other financial matters that I need to discuss with the chief minister before I step down,” he said.

“I can’t just walk away just like that, but I am sure he has his wisdom to manage the financial affairs of the state.”

He also said he needs to talk to the chief minister on the foreign trade and foreign investors which come under the international trade and e-commerce ministry.

Wong said he also wants to pay respect to the chief minister for launching United People’s Party (UPP) on January 11, 2015 and for launching the rebranding of UPP to PSB on December 8, 2018.

“He has always been close to us all this while,” he said.