Dr M: PPBM to tweak party rule that will allow direct election

Tun Dr Mahathir at the Bersatu press conference in Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya July 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) plans to amend its constitution this weekend in a move that would pave the way for direct election and allow regular members to run for top posts, its de facto leader and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced today.

The move followed hours of deliberation by its supreme council here, which decided that the party would hold an extraordinary general meeting on July 20 to make the amendment.

“We will have an EGM to on (July) 20 after we deliberated long and agreed on how to make amendments to the constitution so that regular members can play a bigger role in the elections at the branch and divisional level,” Dr Mahathir told reporters here during a press conference.

“Elected delegates will then vote for the top leadership.”

