Me, brains behind PPBM’s formation? You’re an unprincipled liar, Kit Siang tells Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today lashed out at Datuk Seri Najib Razak for claiming that he was the mastermind behind the formation of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

In a statement, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Najib would not be able to provide evidence of the claims as the would salvage the Pekan MP’s own credibility.

“...he [Najib] is an unscrupulous, unprincipled, Machiavellian and incorrigible liar without any of the noble values which the great religions seek to imbibe in their followers!

“I shudder at the thought that our beloved nation has such a person as prime minister for nine years!” Lim said.

“Najib said yesterday he will only reveal the identity of the person, who he claimed had revealed my plan on creating Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, ‘if necessary.’

“I will not bet Najib will be able to do so, though if such a person exists, it will at least salvage his credibility by one iota that he had not manufactured such a lie from whole cloth, and he could claim that he was only guilty of the shocking gullibility to fall for such a tall claim,” he added.

Lim had claimed Najib was no stranger to manufacturing lies and falsehoods, as he said Umno had previously accused Dr Mahathir of being Lim’s stooge while MCA and Gerakan had accused Lim of being Dr Mahathir’s puppet.

“Even now, the parties in Barisan Nasional cannot make up their mind as to who is whose stooge and puppet.

“Why should Mahathir become my stooge, and how have I suddenly become so powerful as to become the ‘king-maker’ in Malaysian politics, directing the actions and thoughts of Mahathir, the eighth Prime Minister-to-be Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and other political leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Amanah President and Defence Minister, Mat Sabu?

“I have been twice detained under the Internal Security, hauled to court countless times on trumped-up charges, my son Lim Guan Eng had been detained under the Internal Security Act and gone to jail and lost his position as Member of Parliament to defend an underage Malay girl and is now the finance minister after two terms as Penang Chief Minister.

“Why should I become a puppet of Mahathir?” Lim asked.

Lim said though he and Dr Mahathir have strong views and opinions, he said neither one is the stooge nor the puppet and that the duo work hand-in-hand to save Malaysia from becoming a global kleptocracy.

“The present batch of Umno or BN leaders just do not understand that in politics, there are roles apart from being a stooge or a puppet, whether Najib-Liow Tiong Lai or now Najib-Wee Ka Siong mould,” he said, in reference to former MCA leader Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai and incumbent president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.