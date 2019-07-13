Perak exco: Vile allegation to destroy my political career

Perak public amenities, infrastructure, agriculture and plantation committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari said July 13, 2019 the allegation began when PKR was holding its elections last year. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 13 — Perak executive council (exco) member in charge of public facilities, infrastructure, agriculture and plantations, Abdul Yunus Jamhari has described the allegation of corruption made against him as vile and a malicious conspiracy to destroy his political career.

The Kuala Kurau assemblyman said the allegation had begun at the time when PKR was holding its elections last year, during which he decided to pledge his support to deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“This malicious conspiracy continues as an attempt to topple me as Perak exco member and to sabotage Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu’s leadership in view of the swearing-in ceremony for the state exco line-up,” he said in a statement here tonight.

The statement was issued in response to the police report alleging that he (Yunus) had leaked minutes of the state exco meeting in order to solicit commission from two agricultural companies in relation to their land applications.

The report was lodged by Parit Buntar PKR committee member Beh Yong Kean.

Elaborating, Abdul Yunus said Beh himself owned an illegal factory in Tanjung Piandang, Parit Buntar.

“In this case, I stand firm with the state government and relevant agencies which are in the midst of taking appropriate action in line with the stipulated rules and regulations.

“I am confident that he (Beh) holds a grudge against me for not supporting his land applications since last year,” the assemblyman said.

Abdul Yunus also said he strongly believed that there was a mastermind behind the malicious conspiracy and that the individual had been used by certain quarters to tarnish his image and integrity as an exco member.

He said he would also lodge a report on the case at the Bagan Serai Police headquarters tomorrow.

“I would also like to call on the people, especially in Perak, to reject all types of malicious conspiracies aimed at shaking up and belittling the state government,” he added. — Bernama