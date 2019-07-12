Under-police probe Perak exco Paul Yong shows up for work at state secretariat today

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 12 — Perak executive councillor Paul Yong turned up for work at the State Secretariat Building at about 9am today amid police investigations into a rape allegation filed by his Indonesian house help.

He told waiting reporters here that he will not stop working nor take leave until advised to do so by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“We don’t know how long will this case extend. If really prolonged, then mentri besar will advise me.

“I did not do anything, why I should not work? What happen to me?... I’m still the exco,” he said.

Yong maintained his innocence.

“In this matter, I strongly denied the accusation. I didn’t do anything. I believe the police are in the process of investigating and I can’t comment anything on this case for now.

“I will fully cooperate with the police and I trust their professionalism. Let the investigation prove who is wrong. Time will decide everything,” he said.

The Tronoh assemblyman has been in the spotlight following news of the Indonesian worker’s police report filed Monday, in which she claimed that he had raped her at his house in Meru here.

Police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said statements were taken from both Yong and the 23-year-old Indonesian worker, with medical examination also performed on both as part of the investigation.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations.

Yong was also asked his comment on the postponement of the swearing-in ceremony for Perak excos that was supposed to be held on July 11 at the state palace.

He played down the delay, saying the state can arrange for the ceremony to be held any time.

He added that there would be no change to the exco line-up at present as all of them have only one term to serve.

Yong declined comment when asked about the anonymous phone call made to his private secretary Teoh Hui Yng yesterday.

The caller had asked Teoh if she was also being harassed by Yong, to which she denied.

“I have no comments on this. Let the police investigate,” Yong said.

Teoh lodged a report at the Ipoh Police Headquarters yesterday after the telephone conversation with a male caller named Loh Tian Quan on Wednesday at around 1pm.