Rantau army retiree pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting adopted daughter

SEREMBAN, July 12 — An army retiree pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of committing physical sexual assault on his 17-year-old adopted daughter.

The 64-year-old man made the plea before judge Junaidah Mohd Isa.

He allegedly committed the offence at a house in Bandar Springhill, Rantau here at about 9pm last July 6.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping on conviction.

Junaidah allowed the accused, represented by lawyer Joseph Mathews, bail of RM8,000 in one surety and also ordered him to report himself to the nearest police station on the 15th day of every month.

She also ordered the man and his family members to not go near or communicate with the victim and set October 19 for mention. Deputy public prosecutor Norshazwani Ishak prosecuted the case. — Bernama