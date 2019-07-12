Police on guard outside Limkokwing’s Cyberjaya campus amid protest rumours

General view of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Cyberjaya July 12, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Police officers have been stationed outside the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Cyberjaya this morning in a preemptive bid against a rumoured demonstration over the recent death of a PhD student enrolled there said to be a victim of discrimination.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali told Malay Mail said nothing untoward had happened since the guard was mounted early this morning.

“Right now there is nothing going on there, but we did receive information about them wanting to hold a gathering of some sort.

“We also found out later it was cancelled and that they planned to gather at the consulate in KL,” he said.

He said the police will continue to stand guard at the Cyberjaya campus for the time being.

In a message posted hours ago on its official Twitter account, the private university announced the death of Thomas Orhionsefe Ewansiha, its doctorate student in management.

The in memoriam message tweeted by Limkokwing University of Creative Technology earlier today. — Picture via Twitter/LimKokWing_MY

In the Twitter message, the university hailed the 34-year-old as “an inspired young man”.

Nigerian news site have reported a man with a similar name allegedly dying in Malaysian Immigration custody yesterday.

A circular purportedly released by Limkokwing University advised students that all classes today have been cancelled and that all activities on campus are suspended till next Monday.

Malay Mail is trying to reach the university for official comment.