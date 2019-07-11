SRC Trial: BNM man says found Jho Low’s name in phonebook of Najib’s bank manager

Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department analyst Suzairizman Shuib is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. —Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11— A Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) officer found fugitive financier Low Taek Jho listed among contacts in a BlackBerry device seized from an AmBank relationship manager in charge of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal accounts, the High Court heard today.

BNM Financial Intelligence and Enforcement Department analyst Shuzairizman Shuib explained that the smartphone had belonged to AmBank banker Joanna Yu and was seized during a raid at Level 24 of the AmBank Group Building along Jalan Raja Chulan in Kuala Lumpur on July 6, 2015.

“Two days later (on July 8) after the raid, I received a request by BNM investigating officer Ahmad Farhan Sharifuddin to run an analysis or digital extraction on the Blackberry phone which belongs to Yu.

“I then noticed Jho Low’s name among the data extracted from the phone,” he said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul, and using Low’s more commonly used name.

Prosecution witness and Ambank branch manager, R. Uma Devi, previously testified in court that Yu was the relationship manager assigned to liaise with Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, who was also the SRC International Sdn Bhd chief executive Najib had authorised to manage all five of his AmBank bank accounts.

Ahmad Farhan, another prosecution witness, also testified in court previously that he received instructions from department director Abd Rahman Abu Bakar to instruct the forensic team to extract data from the devices seized.

Today, Shuzairizman explained that the data extracted from Yu’s device was then transferred to a DVD while BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) conversations stored in the smartphone were also printed out for further investigation.

Apart from the BlackBerry, Shuzairizman said he also confiscated four thumb drives, an external hard disk and a Samsung Galaxy phone belonging to three Ambank bankers, including Yu.

He named the other two bankers from whom he was assigned to collect the digital devices as Krystle Yap and Daniel Lee.

Shuzairizman is the 46th prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering and criminal breach of trust trial over RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit.

