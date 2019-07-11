Perak exco’s aide lodges police report after man asks if she was sexually harassed too

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Paul Yong addresses the Perak State Legislative Assembly in Ipoh April 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 11 — Days after Perak executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong was accused of raping his Indonesian maid, his private secretary Teoh Hui Yng said she was asked by a stranger whether she was also being harassed by her boss.

She added that she has lodged a police report after the telephone conversation with a male caller.

Teoh, 27, who has worked for Yong for the past seven months, said that she received the call yesterday at about 1pm from person named Loh Tian Quan.

“The caller did not mention Yong’s name, but ask me if my boss had sexually harassed me as he claimed that everyone knows that my boss had such tendencies,” she told reporters after lodging the report at the Ipoh Police Headquarters here.

“He also said that I should not be stupid and keep quiet. However, I refuted his claims and told him that I had never been harassed by my boss,” she added.

Teoh also said that she told the caller to stop making wilful allegations as Yong is innocent until proven guilty.

“I hope the police will investigate if there are elements to slander him (Yong), as well investigate (the case) under abatement,” said Teoh, before alleging that the caller was a member of a political party.

Yong was accused of sexually assaulting his 23-year-old domestic helper at his house in Meru here.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said statements were taken from both Yong and his accuser, who also underwent a medical examination as part of the investigation after a report was lodged by the latter on Monday.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape based on preliminary investigations, the state police chief added.

Teoh also said that Yong would be resuming his duties tomorrow after having spent the past few days with the police.

She also said that she will try to arrange a press conference tomorrow if Yong is willing to talk to the media.

Meanwhile, Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng, who is also acting as Yong’s lawyer, said his client will carry out his duties as normal despite calls for his suspension.

“Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. There is no reason for Yong to step down or be suspended.

“Rape is easy to allege, but difficult to rebut. As a lawyer, I am looking at hard evidence and time witnesses as Yong had a strong alibi,” he said.

Leong also claimed that Yong’s family members and other people were also present at Yong’s house at the time of the alleged crime.