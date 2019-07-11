King, queen throw surprise birthday party for Dr M, Dr Siti Hasmah at Istana Negara

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah smiles as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali feed each other cake during a surprise birthday party at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 11, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali were pleasantly surprised when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong threw them an impromptu birthday party at the Istana Negara here today.

The special moment came following the presentation of the Darjah Yang Maha Utama Darjah Kerabat Diraja Malaysia (DKM) to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

At the same ceremony, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was conferred the Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (DMN).

The federal awards to the king and queen were both presented by Dr Mahathir, who represented the government.

Dr Mahathir appeared to be genuinely caught off guard when the special cake along with a pulut kuning dish were brought into the room to mark his 94th birthday, which was yesterday. Dr Siti Hasmah celebrates her 92nd birthday tomorrow.

The royal couple joined in when those present began to serenade Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah with the ‘Happy Birthday’ song at the cake-cutting ceremony.

The piano-shaped cake in black and white was decorated with flowers, a miniature violin, a piece of musical note and books — perhaps a reflection of Dr Mahathir’s well-known love for reading and Dr Siti Hasmah’s passion for music.

The prime minister and his wife of 63 years then fed each other with a slice of the cake, the happy moment witnessed by Sultan Abdullah and the queen.

Both ceremonies were also witnessed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail. — Bernama