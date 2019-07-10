Syed Saddiq: 94-year-old Dr M younger than I am at heart

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman attend the launch of the Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad may have turned 94 today, but he remains youthful at heart, the Cabinet’s youngest minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman declared today.

Syed Saddiq, who at his current age of 26, is about 68 years younger than Dr Mahathir, said the nonagenarian was an inspiration.

“While you turn 94, at heart you are much younger even than someone like me. I am forever indebted to you, I wouldn’t be here without you.

“I hope that you will continue to inspire many more young people and for generations to come. Happy birthday Tun, my prayers will always be with you,” Syed Saddiq, who appeared to be wearing a jacket with the national team’s stripes and a jersey with the words “Youth Power”, said.

The youth and sports minister’s birthday greetings was part of a 3.51 minute-long video compiling similar birthday wishes and which was posted on Dr Mahathir’s official Facebook page.

Dr Mahathir is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, the same party where Syed Saddiq heads the youth wing known as Armada.

Dr Mahathir, who is the world’s oldest serving prime minister, is known for being indefatigable and his admirable work ethic where he has an extended daily work schedule.