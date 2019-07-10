‘Malaysia’ name to be retained in Malaysia Airlines recovery plan, says PM

Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad addresses Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the government will ensure that the name ‘Malaysia’ is retained in any decision made in relation to the Malaysia Airlines Berhad (Malaysia Airlines) recovery plan.

He said the government has received many proposals on the recovery of Malaysia Airlines, including from companies interested in taking over the national carrier.

However, he said, the government has yet to decide whether to sell the airline, collaborate with any company or participate in the airline’s recovery.

“But, one thing that we want to be retained is that the name of the company must be related to our country, Malaysia. We cannot sell the company, so much so that the name is completed removed,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) on whether the government has identified the company to take over or collaborate with Malaysia Airlines. — Bernama