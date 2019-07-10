Foreign couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Banting

Kuala Langat district police said the man is believed to be an Indian national, while the woman is Indonesian. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 10 — Police found bodies of two foreigners in their rented house in Banting, Kuala Langat yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Azizan Tukiman said the body of a man, believed to be an Indian national was found hanged in the house, while the body of a woman, believed to be an Indonesian, was found covered in blood on the mattress in one of the rooms of the house at Jalan Kampung Tali Air here.

“Both victims believed to be in their 40s, and their bodies were found at 5.20pm by the landlord before alerting the police. Our initial investigation found the woman suffered injuries on her forehead and cheeks, believed to be struck with an iron rod apart from strangulation marks on her neck.

“The iron rod was found next to the woman,” he said in a statement here today.

Azizan said both victims did not have any identification documents and further investigation found no Bacilli Calmette-Guerin (BCG) injection on their arms.

He added a check also found there were no traces that the house was broken into and the front door was locked from inside.

“The male victim was renting the house for the past one month, while the relationship status between both victims has yet to be established and police are trying to establish the motive for the murder and tracking down witnesses,” he said.

Azizan said the bodies were sent to the Banting Hospital for post-mortem and the case was investigated under Section 302 of Penal Code. — Bernama