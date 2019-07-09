Mujahid: So what if Iranian reps visited Parliament? Doesn't mean we accept Shiah teachings

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference at the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa today refutes allegations on the proliferation of the Shiah sect in Parliament as viralled on the social media.

He stressed that the visit of the Iranian delegation to Parliament on July 4 did not mean Malaysia accepted the belief.

“What is the problem if there are visits by those of the Shiah faith. The Iranian ambassador was here several times. What is wrong if they visit Parliament? It (visits) does not make us Shiah if there are Shiah adherents,” he told reporters in the Parliament lobby, today.

On July 4, the official Facebook of the Malaysian Parliament uploaded several photographs of the Iranian delegation making a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Following the upload of the photographs, the ‘Malaysian Anti Shiah Movement’ Facebook shared them with the caption ‘Shiahs are getting more active and are already spreading its wings to Parliament’, with more than 2,500 share backs.

Commenting on the Badar Squad, who were seen keen to have a dialogue with him, Mujahid suggested that they met the Kedah government.

“Religious enforcement lies with the state. I look after federal. We respect that the enforcement only comes from the religious enforcement to avoid conflict,” he said.

The media prior to this reported that the Badar Squad was set to reemerge to eradicate vice in the Muslim community. — Bernama