Fish bombing a ‘rare’ problem, minister says after underwater deaths of divers in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The use of explosives to stun or kill fishes in Malaysian waters for higher yield is a problem that happens only occasionally, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said today.

The agriculture and agro-based industries minister refuted the claims of local divers as reported by the New Sunday Times yesterday that fish bombing incidents were becoming more rampant in waters off Sabah’s east coast, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese tourists and their local dive master last week.

“It is quite rare nowadays, but we still have a problem,” Salahuddin told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

The Pulai MP said his ministry is awaiting the full police report on the three deaths and will discuss the next step after that with his Sabah state counterpart.

Malaysian divemaster Ab Zainal Abdu, 30, along with his Chinese charges Zhao Zhong, 26, and Xu Yingjie, 26, were killed during a scuba dive near Pulau Kalapuan in Sabah last Friday evening reportedly from fish bombs.

There were posts on social media claiming there were several fishing boats operated by sea gypsies near the dive site where the three men had been diving.