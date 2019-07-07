Two more Orang Asli admitted to Hulu Terengganu Hospital

Women from the Semaq Beri tribe are seen with their children at Kampung Sungai Berua near Hulu Terengganu June 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 7 — Another two Orang Asli patients were admitted to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital in Kuala Berang on Friday, bringing the total to seven.

Terengganu Health Director Dr Mohd Jusoh said the two patients from Kampung Sungai Berua were a 23-year-old man and his four-month-old son.

“Both of them have contact history with another Orang Asli patient who was confirmed positive for measles.

“The father came with his son to the Hulu Terengganu Hospital for treatment after experiencing fever, cough and flu, and their condition is reportedly stable,” he said in a statement today.

Terengganu has four Orang Asli settlements in three districts, namely Hulu Terengganu (two), Besut and Kemaman (one each). — Bernama