Teenage girl, boyfriend held over murder of student in Taiping

Police officers from the Forensics Unit inspect the scene after a student was found murdered behind a vacant house in Taman Glenview Kamunting near Taiping July 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, July 7 — Police detained a teenage couple this evening after they admitted to having been involved in the murder of a Form Four student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan King Edward VII here, on Friday.

Taiping District Police Chief ACP Osman Mamat said the body of the 16-year-old male student was found by the public behind an empty house, next to his house at Glenview Park, Kamunting near here at about 12.18pm today.

He said the suspects, the victim’s 14-year-old sister and her boyfriend aged 15, were detained at about 4.25pm at their homes.

According to Osman, preliminary investigation revealed the female suspect had brought her boyfriend and friends to the empty house before escaping after the victim returned from school.

“The male suspect had left his handphone at the girl’s house. The victim who had answered a phone call on the phone had asked his sister’s boyfriend to come to the house to collect the phone before it was believed a fight ensued that ended with the murder,” he said here today.

Osman said the suspects who were still schooling, were believed to have used a plastic to cover the victim’s head, before slitting his neck and both wrists with a knife and throwing it behind the empty house.

He said a family member who lodged a police report on the victim’s disappearance since Friday yesterday, identified the body.

“The victim’s body was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for post-mortem ,” he said adding a report would be prepared following an investigation. — Bernama