Muhyiddin: Probe into sex video implicating a minister ongoing

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference after the Federal Territory Ministry and Royal Malaysian Police Aidilfitri gathering at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — Police are still investigating the sex video case linked to a minister and there is no specified time period for completion of the investigation, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Let PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) carry out their task before the results (of the investigation) are handed over to me and the Inspector-General of Police (Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador),” he told a press conference after attending a Police-Federal Territories Ministry Aidilfitri celebration at Pulapol, here.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of the sex video investigation involving Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz allegedly with a cabinet minister.

Meanwhile, IGP Datuk Seri Hamid Bador said investigations into the case would require quite some time as it should not be carried out hastily.

“We do not want any individual to be wrongly accused as a result of a hasty investigation and there are procedures to be followed.

“In addition, we have to be very careful in conducting the investigation which is in accordance with guidelines set by the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said.

Media reports recently said there were viral video clips of two men engaging in sex acts and on June 12 Haziq confessed he was one of the men featured in the videos.

In another development, Muhyiddin said the special task force set to investigate the case of Pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Che Mat would have an additional member while a new person would take over from Datuk Mokhtar Mohd Noor who had volunteered to withdraw from the team.

Earlier the special task force, which was formed to investigate the disappearance of Koh and Amri, comprised six members led by former High Court Judge Datuk Abd Rahim Uda.

Koh, 64, was reportedly abducted by a group of masked men while driving in Kelana Jaya, near here, on February 13, 2017, while Amri, 44, a co-founder of Perlis Hope Welfare Association, went missing from November 24, 2016.

Last April, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) issued a report concluding that the Special Branch were involved in the disappearance of Koh and Amri,

and following the report, the Cabinet on May 23 agreed to the setting up of a special task force to investigate the report by Suhakam. — Bernama