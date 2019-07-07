Melaka floods: Number of victims increase to 745

Three men remove a motorcycle from flood waters at Melaka Pindah, July 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, July 7 — The number of flood victims in Melaka as at 2pm rose to 745 people involving 150 families compared with 141 people from 18 families this morning.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (MCDF) Melaka director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened.

“The six PPS were opened at Balai Raya Bukit Balai which recorded 34 flood victims from seven families, PPS Masjid Al-Rasyidin (166 people from 39 families), PPS Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pengkalan (118 from 33 families).

“PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Belimbing Dalam (50 people from 10 families), PPS Balai Raya Kampung Beringin (90 people from 15 families), PPS Sungai Tuang (nine people from two families)," he told reporters here today.

Effendy, who is also the Melaka Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, said two PPS recorded an increase in the number of victims.

The number of evacuees at PPS Balai Raya Panchor increased to 117 people compared 81 students and staff of the tahfiz centre this morning. The increase occurred when 81 victims from two families were transferred to the PPS.

Effendy said the number of evacuees at PPS Balai Raya Gadek also increased to 66 people from 17 families compared to 14 people from seven families reported this morning.

The number of victims at two PPS remained unchanged, namely four people from a family at PPS SK Pegoh and 13 from four families at PPS Bukit Tambun. — Bernama