IGP vows swift investigation into activists’ claims of intimidation by Special Branch officer

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference after Federal Territory Ministry and Royal Malaysian Police Aidilfitri gathering at the Police Training Centre in Kuala Lumpur July 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Inspector-General of Police has vowed swift action to get to the bottom of an incident where two activists were allegedly intimidated by a Special Branch (SB) officer.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said such actions of intimidation were in no way a normal practice of the police, declaring such actions were in fact against police’s regulations and code of conduct.

“I won’t allow these things to happen, no one, especially the Special Branch is allowed to intimidate anyone because we respect the freedom of speech and the freedom to assemble.

“I don’t think (it happened), but if happened I am going to call the particular officer. I will attend to it immediately,” he said after attending the Federal Territory Ministry and Royal Malaysian Police Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Police Training Centre here.

This follows the allegations of the two activists, the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) Youth chief Siah Kwong Liang and outgoing UM Association of New Youth (Umany) president Wong Yan Ke.

Both had claimed to have been intimidated by an SB officer who went by the name “Tuan Tan”, each on separate occasions.

Siah was called into the Dang Wangi district police headquarters on June 28 eight days after organising a forum on Hong Kong’s anti-extradition protests, while Wong was interviewed on July 3 over a petition campaign in public universities and for joining a rally in support of Hong Kong that took place on June 16.

Siah alleged that the officer had during the statement taking process threatened to disband his society and jeopardise his future academic and career prospects, while Wong claimed to have been “Tan” suggested he could transfer RM2 million into Umany’s bank and have it deregistered ostensibly for taking illegal funds.