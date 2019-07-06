Mohd Radzi: Strengthen Malay unity through party consolidation

PPBM information chief Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the consolidation of Malay-based political parties in a component was seen as a driving force to strengthen the unity and political power of the Malays. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 6 — The consolidation of Malay-based political parties in a component was seen as a driving force to strengthen the unity and political power of the Malays, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Information chief, Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He added this move would be able to reduce unnecessary issues not required in politics and will allow us to focus on the nation’s development and people’s well-being.

“Therefore, I welcome Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s invitation yesterday,” he told Bernama after launching the Kelantan Malay Economic Development seminar, organised by Educational Technology Division, here today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir, who is also the Bersatu Chairman, invited all Malay parties including Umno to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in efforts to unite the Malays.

He was quoted as saying that he found more and more Malay parties were being formed which reduced the chances of the Malay parties in winning the election. — Bernama