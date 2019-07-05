Property director charged with cheating buyer of RM300,000 over non-existent Ipoh condo

Chang was previously charged with CBT involving RM100,000 at the Session Court here last April 4. — Reuters pic

IPOH, July 5 — Previously charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT), a 60-year-old company director today now faces trial for another cheating charge for scamming a man into parting with RM300,000 for a non-existent student condominium project here.

Chang Kok Kheong, director of Energiser Properties Sdn Bhd, pled not guilty to cheating Low Chong Ban of RM100,000 thrice in depositing money for the fake project at the Segi Enclave construction site here.

Chang was alleged to have committed all the three offences at his company's office at No. 127, Jalan Sultan Abdul Jalil on October 4, 2012.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, provides imprisonment not more than 10 years and whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Chang pled not guilty before Magistrate Nabihah Mohd Noor.

Bail was set at RM20,000 for all the charges with one surety.

The magistrate set August 6 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiqah Mohd Noor prosecuted, while Chong was represented by lawyer Charan Singh.

