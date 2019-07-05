‘Pretty Girl’ singer Maggie Lindemann tweets of KL arrest mid-show and five-day ‘living hell’

Lindemann had a show scheduled at The Bee in Kuala Lumpur’s Publika mall on June 21. — Picture via Instagram/MaggieLindemann

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — American singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann who had a show here on June 21 has finally come out about her abrupt disappearance for the past two weeks.

Best known as the singer of Pretty Girl, the 20-year-old took to her social media accounts yesterday disclosing that she had been “arrested and confined in living hell” for five days in Malaysia.

“I want to start off by saying I’m sorry to the fans that came out to the Malaysia show on the 21st.

“For reasons I can’t go into right now, I was detained and arrested mid-way through my set and spent the next 5 days confined in a living hell,” she posted on her Instagram account, where she has 3.7 million followers, as well as her Twitter account, which has 490,000 followers.

She then apologised to the rest of her Asian fans who had bought tickets to her show, saying she will not be able to complete the tour.

Lindemann had a show scheduled at The Bee in the Publika mall in Kuala Lumpur on June 21 and was to go on to Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam the next day.

She was to have performed in Singapore on June 24 too.

“I have been advised not to say more at this time, but thank you for the kind words and concern. I love you and I hope to be back soon,” she ended.

The reason for her alleged arrest is yet unknown.

However, the UK Metro news site reported that Lindemann is now back in the US.