Latheefa aims to educate public on MACC’s role, says agency’s good work not recognised

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya today said she intends to play a more active role in informing the public about the role of the anti-graft agency.

This, she said will include how to file reports or complaints on corruption.

“I feel many are not aware or know what MACC’s jobs and scope is actually about, and this is a role I wish to play, to inform outsiders on the hows, even for basic matters,” she said during an interview with the agency’s radio station MACC.fm, which was broadcasted on Facebook Live.

Latheefa said she would ensure corruption complaints that are filed from now on are in a complete form.

“For me, I feel this is something I can carry out, as only upon entering the agency did I find out that much of the good work being done by them all this while may not have been publicised,” she said.

Latheefa said the MACC as an agency that monitors and takes actions against corruption have also become something of a punching bag for political reasons.

“This is the time for us to re-educate society on what our job actually is. Not just to arrest and prosecute, but we also have a heavy duty as embodied in the MACC Act 2009 to conduct prevention programmes and education.

“So promotion has two levels, the first is to clarify what our jobs are, what the MACC actually does and not just to be politicised,” she said.

She added that the second level is to find appropriate targets to educate on the dangers of corruption. Latheefa said this can be done by looking at the different forms of corruption and misdeeds being done all this while.

“From there we bring it to civil society targets, to inform them and prevent them from falling into corruption lest they face the consequences otherwise.

“This I would say, is a form of promoting the MACC’s duties to the wider public,” she said.