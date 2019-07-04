Tourist from KL drowns while diving in Pulau Tenggol

The drowned man has been named as 54-year-old Tan Gue Kwang. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA TERENGGANU, July 4 — A tourist from Kuala Lumpur drowned during a dive off Pulau Tenggol near Dungun yesterday.

Tan Gue Kwang, 54, had gone diving at about 10am with several divers and a diving instructor, said Dungun District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah.

“After about an hour in the depths, the othes divers surfaced but Tan did not. Several other divers who were on the island conducted a search and found his body about 20 metres from where he had dived into the water,” he said.

Baharudin said the body was brought to the Kuala Dungun jetty at 2.45pm and sent to Dungun Hospital. — Bernama