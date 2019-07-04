PSC satisfied after meeting Latheefa over new role as MACC chief

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya attends a Parliamentary Special Select Committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The Parliament Select Committee (PSC) today said it was satisfied after having a 45-minute meeting with Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya in regards to her appointment as the anti-graft agency head.

The committee, chaired by Selayang MP William Leong said PSC had asked Latheefa several questions regarding the manner of her appointment, effective June 1, which received backlash from certain parties.

“The process of the appointment was clear under the MACC Act Section 5, in which the appointment was consented by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as advised by the prime minister.

“As the parliament select committee, we would review the appointment of several top positions to ensure that it is based on meritocracy,” he told a press conference in parliament here today.

Also present at the meeting earlier were committee members — Opposition leader and Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun.

On June 21, Leong had said PSC would meet Latheefa to address three issues regarding her appointment which includes how she would execute her role fairly as a former PKR member, her vision and mission in combating corruption, and her capability despite her inexperience as a graft-buster.

Latheefa had replaced former MACC chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull, who had ended his contract ahead of its deadline on May 17, 2020.