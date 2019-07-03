Report: Intan cancels appointing Najib’s ex-aide as director

Datuk Seri Iskandar Mohd Kaus was appointed as the National Institute of Public Administration’s director effective July 2, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/Intan

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s ex-principal private secretary Datuk Seri Iskandar Mohd Kaus’s appointment as director to the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) has reportedly been revoked.

Malaysiakini reported anonymous government sources as saying his appointment letter was retracted.

However, the office of Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar declined to confirm the matter when contacted.

An officer with the agency also told the media to wait over the matter, and that a press conference regarding it be called in the nearest future.

Malay Mail has yet to independently confirm the report.

Iskandar was appointed as Intan’s director effective July 1, 2019.

He had also formerly served in various capacities within the civil servants training and management agency, such as the head of its international unit.

Iskandar became Najib’s principal private secretary in October 2016, succeeding his former head Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh.