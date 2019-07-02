We’ll go after you, Sarawak Energy Berhad warns contractors after latest power outage

MIRI July 2 — Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), the state’s sole power provider today cautioned contractors against damaging underground cables and causing power outages.

Its chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee said SEB would charge the contractors for repair works and prosecute them in court.

“Awareness from contractors on safety at work site is still very low. We have recorded more than 350 cases since 2016 of damages due to excavation or construction related works, with damages amounting to RM3 million as at March this year,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the latest power outage due to damaged underground cable occurred at 7.30pm yesterday and was related to pole erection works carried out for a telecommunication company near the airport substation.

The disruption affected Miri Airport, Taman Tunku housing estate and surrounding areas but was quickly fixed by SEB’s technical team in Miri within 15 minutes.

“Evidence from the site investigation indicated that the works had damaged the underground cable, causing the substation to trip,” Lau said.

To avoid such incidents, he advised contractors to check electricity cable routes before starting any work that involved excavation, and not to assume the location or depth of the underground cables.

“SEB staff have been taking proactive measures to mitigate this issue by visiting construction sites, advising contractors to check before they excavate, notices and reminders are also issued to contractors as part of the preventive measures and we also conduct awareness campaigns through the media,” he said.

He said contractors could contact SEB at 1300-88-3111 or email at [email protected] for assistance to check on cable routes before starting their excavation works. — Bernama