Two killed in four-vehicle crash on North-South expressway

MELAKA, July 2 — Two people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles at Km220 of the North-South Expressway (south-bound) here today.

Alor Gajah Police chief Supt A. Asmadi Abd Aziz said motorcyclist Rahim Sahfie, 65, and lorry driver Zainal Jasman, 28, died on the spot in the 7.15am incident.

He said car driver Ng Beng Siu, 39, and trailer lorry driver Mohd Shafiz Ab Aziz, 27, escaped unhurt.

“The incident was believed to have occurred when the motorcyclist, who was heading south, fell off the machine after hitting an object. An unidentified vehicle then rammed into the motorcyclist who was lying on the left side of the road and killing him on the spot.

“The trailer driver who saw the crash stopped his vehicle before a lorry crashed into the rear of his trailer,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the fourth vehicle, a Proton Inspira, then rammed into the lorry and the impact caused the driver to be pinned to his seat.

A. Asmadi said the bodies were sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital. — Bernama